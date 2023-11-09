Britney Spears reveals deliberate lack of spark during Las Vegas residency

As performers, we girls have our hair,' Britney Spears writes in her new memoir, The Woman in Me, which is out today. She writes this in her description of a time that encompassed both her record-breaking Las Vegas residency Piece of Me and her strict conservatorship. 'Everyone who was making money off me wanted me to move my hair, and I knew it—and so I did everything but that,” Spears writes.

Audiences at the residency noticed Spears’s lack of spark during the four-year residence, which began in 2013. “The singer’s presence felt so diminished—her dancing a tentative shadow of what it used to be,” read a review in the Los Angeles Times. To many, it seemed like Spears had simply lost her touch. What they could not have known was that it was all deliberate: “I didn’t toss my hair or flirt. I did the moves and I sang the notes, but I didn’t put the fire behind it,' she writes. If there is an underlying theme of The Woman in Me, it is this: Despite the level of control that was exerted over her life, Britney never lost full agenc





Read more: VOGUEMAGAZİNE » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TMZ: Britney Spears Thanks 'Free Britney' Movement for Conservatorship ChangesBritney Spears thanks the FreeBritney movement after last week's monumental court hearing.

Source: TMZ | Read more »

ROLLİNGSTONE: Timbaland Apologizes After Making Rude Comments About Britney SpearsTimbaland has apologized after saying Justin Timberlake should have 'put a muzzle' on Britney Spears during an interview.

Source: RollingStone | Read more »

TMZ: Britney Spears Childhood Louisiana Home On Market For $1.2 MillionBritney Spears' childhood home in Kentwood, Louisiana hit the market Tuesday for a cool $1.2M.

Source: TMZ | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Photos of Britney Spears' Charming $1.2M Childhood HomeThe Louisiana home stayed in the Spears family until 2021, when the singer's dad, Jamie, sold it for around $275,000.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

VARİETY: Timbaland Apologizes for Comments About Britney SpearsTimbaland has apologized for saying Justin Timberlake should have 'put a muzzle' on Britney Spears.

Source: Variety | Read more »

PAGESİX: Timbaland apologizes to Britney Spears after saying Justin Timberlake should've 'put a muzzle' on her“You have a voice. You speak what you wanna to speak. Who am I to tell you what not to speak?” the music producer said after his comments went viral.

Source: PageSix | Read more »