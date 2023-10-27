Britney Spears Claims Her Father Allowed Her 'Almost Nothing but Chicken and Canned Vegetables' for 2 Years

"Two years is a long time to not be able to eat what you want," Spears wrote in her memoir 'The Woman in Me'Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.was always telling me I was fat

The "Lucky" singer explained that she would ask for him to "sneak a hamburger or ice cream" to her, however he said he couldn't because he had "strict orders" from her father.Britney Spears Says Dad Body-Shamed Her During Conservatorship: 'He Repeatedly Told Me I Looked Fat' (Exclusive)

. I don't mind taking that beating because I know it's not true, and because I don't want to start something else.” The caption was shared with a photo of the cover of her book with the words, “My story. On my terms. At last,” along with a promotional video. headtopics.com

"I have moved on and it's a beautiful clean slate from here," she wrote. "I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life!!! Either way, that is the last of it and s--- happens!!""Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood," the “Toxic” singer explained. "Again my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences...

Jack Black Strips Down to His Boxers and Covers Taylor Swift 'Anti-Hero' at Fundraiser for Hollywood StrikeBeyoncé Will Hold Premieres for Her 'Renaissance' Concert Film in Los Angeles and London Olivia Rodrigo Says She Regrets Not Being a Babysitter Before Fame: 'That's One of My Biggest Dreams' headtopics.com

Read more:

people »

Britney Spears, Jamie Spears and Tri Star Working To Settle Conservatorship Financial DisputeLawyers for Britney Spears and Jamie Spears are in talks to end their contentious legal battle ... sources with direct knowledge on both sides tell TMZ. Read more ⮕

Britney Spears' Lawyer Ready to Settle with Jamie SpearsBritney Spears' lawyer has sent an email to the lawyer repping Jamie Spears, hurling numerous allegations against her dad -- opening the door for settlement negotiations -- but we're told Jamie's lawyer wasn't having it. Read more ⮕

Justin Timberlake Turns Off Comments After Britney Spears' Book ClaimsJustin Timberlake silently adjusted his social media profile in the wake of Britney Spears’ memoir bombshells Read more ⮕

Britney Spears goes fully nude to celebrate 'historic' book salesThe biggest bombshells from Britney Spears’ new memoir “The Woman in Me” so far Read more ⮕

Michelle Williams Impersonates Justin Timberlake For Britney Spears' MemoirWhile narrating Britney Spears' memoir, Michelle Williams' impersonation of Justin Timberlake is going viral Read more ⮕

Justin Timberlake turns off Instagram comments amid backlash from Britney Spears' bookThe biggest bombshells from Britney Spears’ new memoir “The Woman in Me” so far Read more ⮕