Britney Spears bashes police for conducting welfare check after viral knives video: 'About power for cops'

In Spears' initial post, she did clarify that the knives were"not real."

The"Oops!…I Did It Again" singer, who frequently shares videos ofon social media, sparked concern last week after introducing knives into her routine. Fox News Digital confirmed that the Ventura County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check due to concern for the singer.

"Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ???" Spears wrote in a new post to Instagram."The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me," she explained.

Britney Spears condemned the police officers who performed a welfare check on her after she posted a video of herself dancing with prop knives.

The sheriff's department cleared the call without incident only after determining the singer was not physically or emotionally in danger from two separate sources.

"I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH!" she continued."Don’t talk about it, come on, let’s DO !!! As my mom does the silent treatment when paps ask questions about her own daughter as if I’m in the wrong…nope it’s an old game. People need to be responsible for their actions!"

Britney Spears shared her frustration for the Ventura County Sheriff's Department."It's about power for cops," she added.

Britney Spears posted a second video of herself dancing with knives, admitting that she"spooked" some people.

Spears acknowledged in a separate post, also with the knives, that she may have"spooked" some people.

"These are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA," she wrote."These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite… a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks," she wrote, referencing the international pop star.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.