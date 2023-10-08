British Woman says she would choose America every time. Here’s why.

A British woman shared her biggest misconception about the U.S. prior to moving to America nearly two years ago and explained why she will never choose to live anywhere else. 'I thought everybody shot each other,' Millie Hart, 31, told Fox News. 'I know that's really harsh and brash, but the news really portrays America across the world as being a country that's unsafe.

But most shocking to her was the feeling of safety she had since her biggest concern about America was the rampant crime and violence she would hear about on the news. 'When I met my husband, I was always videoing him, and I was like, ‘This doesn't look scary on the camera,’ and I realized that actually, there are bad places here, but that's not everywhere.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

British prime minister: Keep calm and stop smokingBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to stop young people in England from ever smoking by increasing the legal age each year, starting in 2027.

The Great British Bake Off recap: Disaster strikes during a biscuits challengePlus, Paul gives his first Hollywood handshake of the season

Man charged in connection with alleged plot to kidnap British TV host Holly WilloughbyA 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby, one of Britain’s most high-profile television personalities. In a statement Friday, Essex Police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday and is due to appear at in court in Chelmsford, east of London, later Friday. Willoughby, who presents the ITV network’s flagship daytime program ‘This Morning’, has been off air since Thursday. ITV are providing around-the-clock security at the 42-year-old’s east London home alongside the police. According to The Sun newspaper, the suspect is not known to Willoughby.

‘Our Nuts Are in Crisis’: Soft Autumn Chestnuts Threaten Beloved British PastimeStorms blew chestnuts from trees unseasonably early, leaving many too mushy to use in the traditional schoolyard game; ‘Our nuts are in crisis’

Man arrested over alleged plot to kidnap and murder popular British TV host Holly WilloughbyGavin Plumb is charged with soliciting a man named David Nelson to commit murder, and incitement to commit a kidnapping.

The British Pound Q4 Fundamental Forecast – Are We There Yet?The overarching question for Sterling in Q4 is - Will official data match Governor Bailey’s and the slim majority of MPC members’ confidence