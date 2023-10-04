British soldier's suicide linked to relentless sexual harassment by superior, army investigation finds

A 19-year-old British soldier is believed to have taken her own lifeby her immediate superior that including sending thousands of messages in the space of two months, according to the findings from an army investigation published Wednesday.

The investigation concluded that Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley Beck killed herself at an army camp in the south of England in December 2021 following"an intense period of unwelcome behavior" and that it is"almost certain this was a causal factor" in her death.

A report on the findings said that in October 2021, Beck received more than 1,000 WhatsApp messages and voicemails from her superior at Larkhill Camp, which is in the middle of Salisbury Plain and around 86 miles southwest of London. The next month, the number increased to more than 3,500. headtopics.com

"Whilst this behavior ended the week before her death, it appears that it continued to affect her and had taken aand well-being," according to the report, which did not name the superior who sent the messages.

The report said Beck had no diagnosed mental health conditions and had not sought welfare support from anyone in the army, but the investigators added that family issues, including a bereavement, played a part, a finding that Beck’s family rejected. headtopics.com

