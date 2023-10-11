British MPs urge action on NFT copyright infringement, crypto fan tokens

A U.K. parliamentary committee called for a crack down on sports fan tokens and recommended the government issue a code of conduct for NFT platforms.A bipartisan parliamentary committee has urged the British government to protect creators from copyright infringement associated with nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and address potential harms from sporting groups issuing digital assets.

“Artists are at risk of seeing the fruits of their hard work pinched and promoted without permission while fraudulent and misleading adverts add an extra layer of jeopardy for investors involved in what is already an inherently risky business,” said committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage.

The committee also warned of the potential harms of sporting leagues or teams creating cryptocurrencies to offer to fans and called for such digital assets to be banned.September 28, 2023 “We are also concerned that clubs may present fan tokens as an appropriate form of fan engagement in the future, despite their price volatility and reservations among fan groups,” the report said.The committee claimed the volatility of these tokens could cause financial harm to fans, who were unaware of the “inherently risky” nature of the asset. headtopics.com

“In the world of sport, clubs are promoting volatile crypto asset schemes to extract additional money from loyal supporters, often with promises of privileges and perks that fails to materialize.” The committee concluded that “any measurement of fan engagement in sports, including in the forthcoming regulation of football, should explicitly exclude the use of fan tokens.

