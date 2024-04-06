British Lawmakers Urged to Report Sexting Scam

British lawmakers were urged to contact police if they are targeted in an alleged sexting scam . William Wragg , a Conservative MP, revealed that he had given personal phone numbers of colleagues to a man he met on a gay dating app after sending intimate pictures of himself.

Wragg expressed fear and manipulation in this situation.

