British Lawmaker Discloses Colleagues' Phone Numbers in Sexting Scam

British lawmakers who may have been targeted in a sexting scam were urged Friday to go to police, after a senior Conservative admitted disclosing the personal phone numbers of some colleagues to an unknown individual who held 'compromising' material on him.
William Wragg, who chairs the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee in Parliament, told The Times of London newspaper that he had handed over the phone numbers to a man he met on a gay dating app, after he had sent intimate pictures of himself. Wragg, 36, told The Times that the man had 'compromising things' on him and he was 'scared' and 'manipulated' into giving his colleagues' numbers to the unknown individual he had met on the gay dating app Grindr. CALIFORNIA TEACHER'S SEXTING TURNED INTO YEARSLONG SEXUAL ABUSE OF STUDENT: POLICE 'I gave them some numbers, not all of them,' he said. 'I got chatting to a guy on an app and we exchanged pictures. We were meant to meet up for drinks, but then didn’
UK Lawmaker Sexting Scam
