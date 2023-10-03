British army concludes that 19-year-old soldier took her own life after relentless sexual harassment

A 19-year-old British soldier is believed to have taken her own life after relentless sexual harassment by her immediate superior that including sending thousands of messages in the space of two months, according to the findings from an army investigation published Wednesday.

A report on the findings said that in October 2021, Beck received more than 1,000 WhatsApp messages and voicemails from her superior at Larkhill Camp, which is in the middle of Salisbury Plain and around 86 miles (138 kms) southwest of London. The next month, the number increased to more than 3,500.

“It’s easy for people to say, ‘Why don’t you block him? You’ve got to have respect for those above you,’ and Jaysley did have respect, it wasn’t as straightforward as you can block your boss,” Beck’s mother, Leighann McCready, said.The circumstances surrounding the soldier’s death, including the cause, are still to be determined by the coroner.

“If there is one silver lining in this awful situation, it is the fact that the army has accepted that at this relatively early stage,” Norton said. “I don’t think that would have happened a few years ago. headtopics.com

Pro-Russia hackers claim responsibility for crashing British royal family's websitePro-Russia hackers have claimed responsibility for a cyber attack that crashed the British royal family's website over the weekend.

