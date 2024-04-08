British Airways offers course to help anxious fliers

The airline offers a course called ' Flying With Confidence ' to help anxious fliers overcome their fears. The course includes a technical session on aircraft operations and a discussion on the psychology of flying . Participants then board a British Airways flight with a pilot, psychologist, and cabin crew to provide support and explanations during the flight. The course aims to make nervous flyers feel less alone and more comfortable with flying.

It has been available for decades and has had over 50,000 participants

