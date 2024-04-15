British Actress Hannah Waddingham Calls Out Photographer for Inappropriate Comment

British actress and singer Hannah Waddingham did not mince words with a photographer whom she felt made an inappropriate comment towards her while posing for pictures in London . The incident occurred at the Olivier Awards on Sunday, where Waddingham served as host. Video captured by a fan and shared with Fox News Digital shows the ' Ted Lasso ' star posing for photographs outside before becoming visibly perturbed by something out of frame.
Fox News Digital spoke with the person who filmed the video, Bruna Guimaraes, who traveled all the way from Brazil in hopes of meeting Waddingham. 'I started recording the video, but quickly saw that something was wrong, because her expression changed instantly,' she shared. Following the incident, the actress, 49, walked down the stairs shaking her head, much to the delight of onlookers who seemed tickled by her remarks. Before descending another set of stairs, Waddingham appeared to exchange more words, albeit briefly, with the photographer. It's not clear what was said. Many fans came to the Brits' defense on social media, applauding the actress for reprimanding the photographer.
These are such bottom feeders…how are they not constantly embarrassed about the way they go about their job…' another remarked. Others suggested that the photographer was likely looking for Waddingham to model her gown, which had a defined leg-slit, making the request more tolerable. Fox News Digital has reached out to Waddingham's representative for comment.
