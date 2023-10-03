Britain’s NHS to ban trans patients from female-only wards as health secretary strikes back at ‘wokery’ in medicine

Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services in Wisconsin after pause following Roe v.

“We will change the NHS constitution following a consultation later this year to make sure we respect the privacy, dignity and safety of all patients; recognize the importance of different biological needs, and protect the rights of...

“And I can confirm that sex-specific language has now been fully restored to online health advice pages about cervical and ovarian cancer and the menopause. It is vital that women’s voices are heard in the NHS and the privacy, dignity and safety of all patients are protected.

“He is concerned that women’s voices should be heard on health care and that too often wokery and ideological dogma is getting in the way of this.” “We need a common-sense approach to sex and equality issues in the NHS. That is why I am announcing proposals for clearer rights for patients,” Barclay said.In addition, Barclay has ordered training material, which tells medical staff to inform patients of their pronouns to create a safe space, to be withdrawn. headtopics.com

UK NHS to change transgender policies in the name of women's rightsThe United Kingdom's National Health Service announced plans to bring back sex-specific language and spaces to the nationalized health system in an effort to bolster women's rights amid the challenges involved with transgender policy in healthcare.

