The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“I hope the inquiry has access to evidence it needs which includes evidence from the bereaved,” said Lorelei King, 69, who lost her actor husband Vincent Marzello, 72, in March 2020. “They have taken impact statements, but we have much more to provide. Many of us were eyewitnesses to what went on during that time.”

A second UK police force is looking into allegations of sexual offenses committed by Russell Brand EU’s top diplomat urges US to reconsider dropping Ukrainian aid from stop-gap budget bill

Read more:

AP »

Britain's COVID-19 response inquiry enters a second phase with political decisions in the spotlightBritain's inquiry into the response to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the nation has entered the second phase with political decision-making taking center stage.

Britain's finance minister to announce higher minimum wageBritish finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday will announce a rise in the minimum wage in his annual Conservative party conference speech, where he is expected to ignore a growing clamour for tax cuts within his party.

Britain's finance minister to announce higher minimum wage By ReutersBritain's finance minister to announce higher minimum wage

UK Treasury chief says he'll hike the minimum wage but rules out tax cuts while inflation stays highBritain’s Treasury chief is announcing a hike in the national minimum wage.

UK Treasury chief says he'll hike the minimum wage but rules out tax cuts while inflation stays highBritain’s Treasury chief is announcing a hike in the national minimum wage.

UK Treasury chief says minimum wage up but rules out tax cuts, inflation stays highBritain’s Treasury chief is announcing a hike in the national minimum wage

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Bereaved families hold pictures of their loved ones as they stand outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Relatives of those who died during the pandemic gather with photographs of their loved ones outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Bereaved families hold pictures of their loved ones as they stand outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)A demonstrator holds a banner as bereaved families stand outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Demonstrators hold a banner as bereaved families stand outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Larry Byrne holds a photograph of his father also called Larry Byrne as bereaved families demonstrate ahead of the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Demonstrators hold a banner as bereaved families demonstrate outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Lorelei King holds a photograph of her husband Vincent Marzello, as bereaved families demonstrate ahead of the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Bereaved families hold pictures of their loved ones as they stand outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Bereaved families hold pictures of their loved ones as they stand outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Relatives of those who died during the pandemic gather with photographs of their loved ones outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Relatives of those who died during the pandemic gather with photographs of their loved ones outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Bereaved families hold pictures of their loved ones as they stand outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Bereaved families hold pictures of their loved ones as they stand outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)A demonstrator holds a banner as bereaved families stand outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)A demonstrator holds a banner as bereaved families stand outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Demonstrators hold a banner as bereaved families stand outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Demonstrators hold a banner as bereaved families stand outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Larry Byrne holds a photograph of his father also called Larry Byrne as bereaved families demonstrate ahead of the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Larry Byrne holds a photograph of his father also called Larry Byrne as bereaved families demonstrate ahead of the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Demonstrators hold a banner as bereaved families demonstrate outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Demonstrators hold a banner as bereaved families demonstrate outside the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Lorelei King holds a photograph of her husband Vincent Marzello, as bereaved families demonstrate ahead of the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)Lorelei King holds a photograph of her husband Vincent Marzello, as bereaved families demonstrate ahead of the opening hearing of Module 2 of the UK Covid 19 Inquiry, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. Bereaved families are coming together to protest the fact that in the module investigating core government decision making during the pandemic, only 1 bereaved family witness has been called to give evidence, out of the over 230,115 families bereaved by Covid 19. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inquiry into the response to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the nation entered its second phase Tuesday, with political decision-making around major developments, such as the timing of lockdowns, set to take center stage.

Families whose loved ones died during the pandemic held a silent protest outside the inquiry in London, and claimed the new stage of the investigation — the so-called Module 2, the second of four planned phases — is ignoring how they were failed by politicians and policymakers. Many were holding portraits of their deceased loved ones, and stood beside a banner which read “Stop silencing the bereaved.”

“I hope the inquiry has access to evidence it needs which includes evidence from the bereaved,” said Lorelei King, 69, who lost her actor husband Vincent Marzello, 72, in March 2020. “They have taken impact statements, but we have much more to provide. Many of us were eyewitnesses to what went on during that time.”

Chair Judge Heather Hallett insisted that the voices of the bereaved won’t be ignored during his stage of the inquiry, which will focus on the U.K. government’s actions during the crisis from January 2020, when it first became evident that the virus was spreading around the world. The first phase, which concluded in July, looked at the country’s preparedness for the pandemic.

A second UK police force is looking into allegations of sexual offenses committed by Russell Brand

Britain’s Treasury chief raises the minimum wage but angers some colleagues by ruling out tax cuts

EU’s top diplomat urges US to reconsider dropping Ukrainian aid from stop-gap budget bill

Hallett, who is a judge at Britain’s Court of Appeal in London, acknowledged calls for more bereaved people to be brought in as witnesses, but said there wasn’t enough time to hear more.

“The need for me to reach conclusions and make recommendations to reduce suffering in the future when the next pandemic hits the U.K. is pressing,” she said. “I say when the next pandemic hits the U.K., because the evidence in Module 1 suggested it is not if another pandemic will hit us, but when.”

She said the focus of the current phase will be “on governance and key decision-making at a high level in the United Kingdom during the time when the pandemic was at its worst, and when it caused so much suffering.”

The U.K. had one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks, with around 230,000 coronavirus-related deaths up to Sept. 28, according to government statistics.

An array of experts and politicians are set to testify during the current phase, which is due to end on Dec. 14. The decisions of Boris Johnson, who was prime minister during the pandemic, will be in particular focus. Johnson was forced to stand down as leader in September 2022, partly because of lockdown-flouting parties in his office during the pandemic.

After Hallett’s introductory statement, the inquiry heard emotional video testimonies from families who lost loved ones or whose children have suffered long-term physical and mental effects of the virus, so-called long COVID.

During the video, an older widower, who was only identified as Alan, shook as he recalled his wife’s death and funeral.

“There were only eight people allowed to attend, and then to find out the later revelations that the day of my wife’s funeral, under those draconian restrictions, our government officials were holding parties on the same day,” he said. “My wife deserved better.”