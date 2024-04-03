Bristol Myers Squibb to Lay Off Majority of Mirati Therapeutics Workforce

Following its $4.8 billion acquisition of local biotech Mirati Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb is laying off a majority of the San Diego company's workforce over the next year. The pharmaceutical giant announced its plans to buy Mirati in October as part of its broader effort to strengthen its oncology portfolio. Mirati has been developing treatments targeted at the genetic and immunological causes of cancer for nearly three decades in San Diego.

It employed about 593 people at the end of 2022. Bristol Myers Squibb will terminate approximately 423 employees over the next year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) letter it filed with the state last month. The job cuts affect 176 San Diego-based employees, 76 remote workers in California and 171 out-of-state remote workers. However, employees “who apply for, receive, and accept an offer to transfer to another position with” Bristol Myers Squibb will not be terminated, according to the WARN lette

