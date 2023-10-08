Bristol Myers Squibb to buy Mirati Therapeutics in deal worth up to $5.8 billion

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. said Sunday it will buy Mirati Therapeutics Inc. in a deal valued at up to $5.8 billion.
The pharmaceutical giant announced it will pay $58 a share for Mirati, for a total equity value of $4.8 billion. Mirati stockholders will also receive one non-tradeable Contingent Value Right for each share they hold, potentially worth $12 a share in cash, representing an additional $1 billion of possible value.
“We are excited to add these assets to our portfolio and to accelerate their development as we seek to deliver more treatments for cancer patients,” Giovanni Caforio, Bristol Myers Squibb’s chief executive and chairman, said in a statement. headtopics.com
The deal is expected to be dilutive to Bristol Myers Squibb’s non-GAAP earnings per share by about 35 cents a share in the first 12 months after the transaction closes. The merger is expected to close by the first half of 2024.
Bristol Myers Squibb, with a market cap of about $118.4 billion, has seen its shares BMY, +0.43% sink 21% year to date. Mirati shares MRTX, -3.49% are up 33% this year. The S&P 500 SPX, in comparison, has gained about 12% in 2023. headtopics.com