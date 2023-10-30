Bringing Non-Technical Leaders To The AI Table: A Healthcare Perspective

. An equal number believe AI will improve customer relationships. This comes as AI innovation has taken the world by storm and is poised to help phase out burdensome tasks in everyday workflows.providers and administrators improve patient care by reducing costs, matching patients with financial aid programs and generally making care more accessible. However, the top AI priority within healthcare must be ensuring ethical and responsible implementation over the near and long term.

I believe AI’s meaningful outputs largely depend on alignment among these stakeholders. If their concerns are neglected, AI cannot foster long-term, industry-wide change. It takes multidisciplinary talent to unleash AI’s full potential and steer healthcare toward a brighter future.5 Reasons Why Electric Vehicle Sales Have Slowed

Here, I’ll outline the risks of a narrower AI approach, along with the many healthcare stakeholders that should have a say in AI decision-making.Most AI products in healthcare are ultimately designed to focus on, and advance, patient needs. However, many aspects of care require the human touch—detailed diagnostics work and treatment plans, as well as nuanced patient conversations. Such considerations, along with the overall patient journey, can never be neglected. headtopics.com

In fact, only with diverse human insights and perspectives can technical teams properly assess and subsequently train or leverage AI models designed to streamline processes and improve the quality of care.

Recent technical advancements in AI have proven to be an incredible feat. And ongoing breakthroughs no doubt require the sharp minds of software engineers, data scientists and security experts working directly with proprietary or open-source AI technologies. headtopics.com

Still, I believe relying solely on technical expertise could lead healthcare organizations down a murky path—one where autonomous or unchecked systems potentially overlook biases, inequities or other essential components of patient well-being.

United States Headlines Read more: ForbesTech »

Welcome to Plathville: Will Ethan & Olivia's Divorce End The Show?Welcome to Plathville's Ethan and Olivia Plath called it quits. Will their divorce end the series? Maybe, because their relationship was the focus. Read more ⮕

Ethan Coen | ColliderStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider. Read more ⮕

Disney World bringing back something its visitors loveThe theme park giant has surprisingly made the decision to bring back a customer-friendly service from its past. Read more ⮕

Sabres take on the Avalanche in a non-conference matchupThe Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche take the ice in a non-conference matchup. Read more ⮕

Minnesota faces Atlanta for non-conference showdownThe Atlanta Hawks host the Minnesota Timberwolves in out-of-conference action. Monday's meeting is the first of the season for the two teams. Atlanta is 0-1 at home, and Minnesota is 0-1 on the road. Read more ⮕

Los Angeles plays Orlando in non-conference matchupOrlando faces Los Angeles for a non-conference matchup. The teams play Monday for the first time this season. Los Angeles is 1-0 at home, and Orlando is 1-0 on the road. Read more ⮕