The 26-year-old increased her record world and Olympics medals tally to 37, including 23 world golds.

Biles posted a total of 14.800 in the balance beam final for her impeccable routine ahead of China's Zhou Yaqin with 14.700.The American claimed her second gold of the day in the floor final by 0.133 points over second-placed Andrade.

Brazilian Flavia Saraiva completed the podium with a score of 13.966 for her first individual medal at the worlds. Jake Jarman earned Britain's first gold of the competition by winning the men's vault final earlier on Sunday to became world champion for the first time in his career."I was super nervous going into this competition. I don't know why. I kept telling myself, 'just enjoy it, just enjoy it, anything can happen', but I still got nervous. headtopics.com

"It feels good. I came in just to have fun, do what I need to do and it turned out alright," Young said. "I'm so glad to be done. It was a lot of stress, but I'm absolutely happy with how I've done. I came in with not many expectations and came out with some medals so of course I'm happy.

Germany's Lukas Dauser won the men's parallel bars final while Japan's Daiki Hashimoto took gold in the horizontal bar.Olympic gold medallist Sifan Hassan denied Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich a third straight Chicago Marathon title on Sunday, winning her second-ever marathon in a scorching two hours 13 minutes and 44 seconds. headtopics.com

