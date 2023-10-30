Brief Introduction of Semaphore, a Zero-knowledge Group Membership Protocol

Semaphore is a zero-knowledge protocol anonymous group membership proof and signaling that we can use for many things. Anonymous voting, anonymizing financial transactions, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's WorldCoin project usesSemaphore to ensure the anonymity of its users. enabling The basic logic of Semaphore is very similar to the , but it is much more general and complex. Therefore, before we delve into how Semaphore works, it is worth familiarizing ourselves with Tornado Cash.

As mentioned before, these variables are similar to a private key, so we must securely store them, which is not a trivial task. That is why there is the option to initialize the Identity with a fixed value instead of random variables. A typical solution is to sign a constant string with a private key (for example, using MetaMask) and use this as the source for the Identity, while the nullifier and trapdoor are not stored, but generated in real-time.

United States Headlines Read more: hackernoon »

The MCU Phase 4’s Most Controversial Hero Introduction Now Makes Way More SenseShe-Hulk: Attorney At Law has drawn criticism for a big part of Jennifer Walter's MCU origin, but some new info puts her origin story into context. Read more ⮕

A Brief History of Narcissistic Personality DisorderHighlights of how the concepts of narcissism and narcissistic personality disorder have evolved over time and the major theorists involved. Read more ⮕

UAW Leaders Brief Members On Historic, Longer Proposed Contract With FordI’ve been covering the auto industry since 1989, first as CNN Detroit Bureau Chief, then as the National Auto Writer for the Associated Press, General Motors beat writer at the Detroit News and video reporter at Automotive News. Read more ⮕

Canadian auto union reaches deal with Stellantis after brief labor strikeAfter reaching a tentative agreement Saturday with the United Auto Workers union, Chrysler parent Stellantis is now facing a national labor strike in Canada. Read more ⮕

Zero watt E Ink signs are getting more colorful.Color reproduction has always been the achilles heel of E Ink reflective displays. Sharp’s new A2-sized (16.5in x 23.4in) “ePoster” uses E Ink’s latest Spectra 6 electronic paper to render content with greater color saturation and vividness than we’ve seen before. These are for still images only — video playback is not supported. Read more ⮕

The Weights & Dimensions Law Is Crucial To Accelerating Zero-Emission Truck SalesThe weights and dimensions law is crucial to accelerating zero-emission truck sales In a new position paper on the Weights & Dimensions Read more ⮕