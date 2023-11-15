Brie Larson Shines in Lessons in Chemistry and The Marvels

Although Brie Larson is only occasionally associated with rather dramatic roles, 2023 gives us some new performances to spotlight. The Marvels, the MCU's newest addition to its massive testament of dynamics, spectacle, and excess, emphasizes that Larson's Captain Marvel has been affected by recent personal loss, making her more vulnerable and multi-layered. On the small screen, however, a highly anticipated show on Apple TV+ has finally premiered, becoming a massive hit within a few days.

Lessons in Chemistry, the adaptation of Bonnie Garmus' best-selling novel of the same name, tells the story of Elizabeth Zott (Larson), who dreams of being a respected chemist before life changes her plans — which include her own TV show, unexpected infatuations, and some sad life catastrophes. The show has already earned critical acclaim that praises the way it navigates the book's story, but it is also a testament to Brie Larson's performance and the way she inhabits this belligerent and fearsome heroin

