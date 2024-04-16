Bridgerton Star Jonathan Bailey in Talks to Join Jurassic World 4

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is in early talks to join the cast of Jurassic World 4 .

According to Deadline, early talks have begun for Bailey to star in Jurassic World 4. With Scarlett Johansson also in talks, she and Bailey would seemingly be the new stars of the franchise's latest installment.Jurassic World 4 Jurassic World 4 is the seventh film in the Jurassic Park franchise and continues the story of Jurassic World: Dominion. Written by David Koepp, Jurassic World 4 will begin a new era for the Jurassic franchise.

Distributor Universal Pictures Writers David Koepp Franchise Jurassic Park prequel Jurassic Park , The Lost World: Jurassic Park , Jurassic Park 3 , Jurassic World , Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom , Jurassic World: Dominion

