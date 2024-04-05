Bridge Collapse Leaves Licking County Families Trapped

Licking County families are trapped inside their neighborhood after a bridge collapse d during Tuesday's storm. The temporary bridge , which provided access to Wolford Road , collapsed due to heavy rain and flooding.

Residents are concerned about safety and access to essential services. The county engineer's office aims to repair the bridge by Friday, weather permitting.

