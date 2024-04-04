Bridge Collapse in Baltimore Sparks Conspiracy Theories

A major bridge in Baltimore collapsed, leading to speculation of an intentional attack. However, officials quickly dismissed this claim and stated that there was no evidence of terrorism. The bridge collapse d after a container ship lost power and collided with it.

Unfortunately, a construction crew working on the bridge at the time is presumed dead.

Bridge Collapse Baltimore Conspiracy Theories Intentional Attack Container Ship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

