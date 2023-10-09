Bride honors mom at wedding with touching surprise

Briana Coffey surprised her mother Tracy Keith at her wedding by sharing her bouquet with her instead of holding a traditional bouquet toss.When Briana Keith married Devan Coffey last month, she knew she wanted to do something special for her mother, Tracy Keith, whom she calls her "best friend.

"I wanted to be able to do something for my mom the day of my wedding, to really be able to thank her and appreciate her for raising me and being my mom and being there for me for everything," the 25-year-old told "Good Morning America.

So when the time came, Coffey stood in front of her guests at Willowynn Barn in Santa Fe, Texas, and delivered a speech before surprising her mom, and the rest of the wedding guests, by foregoing the traditional bouquet toss.Bride chooses 15 important men in her life to walk her down the aisle"To all the single ladies out there, I am sorry that I will not be doing a bouquet toss. headtopics.com

Keith told "GMA" she was completely shocked and touched by her daughter's sweet gesture, a moment she said she will remember forever. Briana Coffey surprised her mother Tracy Keith at her wedding by sharing her bouquet with her instead of holding a traditional bouquet toss."It was just a special time to be able to be there with her and that she took time at her special day to honor me just really blew me away," the mom of four said.

"I hope that she can start something new here with the brides and that be more mindful on that day to include the moms and the mother of the groom as well," Keith said. "I think the most important thing is to honor the people that you love and make your wedding your own," Coffey added. " always have to follow on the traditions of everything that's always being done at the wedding. Just do what you feel is right. headtopics.com

Read more:

ABC »

Groom slammed for \u2018humiliating\u2019 bride on their wedding day: 'Leave him at the altar'“Whyyyy do these people beg for a girl to go out with them, cry if she tries to leave, propose to her, spend a tons of money on a wedding then do this?”

Bride-To-Be Announcing Wedding Date One Month Before Twin Sister's DraggedThe bride revealed the planned wedding date during a family gathering.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Collider.Tim Burton's Corpse Bride is inspired by more than just ghoulish vibes, it's based on the Jewish folk tale, The Finger.

Girls Like Me Project to honor sisterhood at 'Chicago Day of the Girl' celebrationIn celebration of International Day of the Girl, Girls Like Me Project will celebrate their 12th Annual Chicago Day of the Girl on October 11.

Family of Imperial Stewart holds vigil in his honorStewart's family says his body was found in a wooded area of northeast Columbus on Tuesday.

‘Fireman Phil’ Griffith, first Porter County EMA director, receives state honorLots of folks know “Fireman Phil,” which isn’t a surprise, given the extent of his career in emergency services in Valparaiso and Porter County.