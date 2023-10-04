The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.
Vancouver (12-10-10) came into the match needing a win and for either Minnesota or Dallas to lose or draw in their games to secure a playoff spot for the second time in three seasons. Minnesota lost to LAFC.
St. Louis (17-11-5) is 1-1-2 in its last four games away from home — to finish one short of tying LAFC’s 2018 record of seven road wins in an expansion season. White opened the scoring in the 58th minute. He headed defender Ranko Veselinovic’s long ball near midfield and raced on a breakaway before chipping it over goalkeeper Ben Lundt. It was Vancouver’s first shot of the game. headtopics.com
Sebastian Berhalter made it 2-0 in the 82nd and Richie Laryea scored his first goal for Vancouver in stoppage time. Vancouver travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. St. Louis returns to action on Oct. 26 when it hosts the Sounders.