The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Vancouver (12-10-10) came into the match needing a win and for either Minnesota or Dallas to lose or draw in their games to secure a playoff spot for the second time in three seasons. Minnesota lost to LAFC.

St. Louis (17-11-5) is 1-1-2 in its last four games away from home — to finish one short of tying LAFC’s 2018 record of seven road wins in an expansion season. White opened the scoring in the 58th minute. He headed defender Ranko Veselinovic’s long ball near midfield and raced on a breakaway before chipping it over goalkeeper Ben Lundt. It was Vancouver’s first shot of the game. headtopics.com

Sebastian Berhalter made it 2-0 in the 82nd and Richie Laryea scored his first goal for Vancouver in stoppage time. Vancouver travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday. St. Louis returns to action on Oct. 26 when it hosts the Sounders.

Read more:

AP »

Casey White’s unseen letters to Vicky White featured on ‘20/20′ Alabama manhunt specialThe search for the escaped inmate and the Lauderdale County jailer is the focus of “Catch Us If You Can,“ airing Friday on ABC.

Sunspel Sample Sale – 13th – 15th October 2023Sunspel Sample Sale The Sunspel sample sale is back! Shop menswear and accessories from the luxury British heritage brand, including

Police looking into shooting on metro bus near White CenterThe shooting happened near 15th Avenue and Southwest Roxbury.

Joe Schoen — and not just Brian Daboll — has failed Giants amid disgraceful startThe Giants stink right now.

Brian Austin Green opens up about raising gay son: ‘It doesn’t affect me at all’“I would get into these conservations with Kash where it was like I really wanted to understand the things that seemed so different to me at first.”

Giants' Brian Daboll tosses tablet in disgust after showing Daniel Jones interception footageNew York Giants head coach Brian Daboll tossed his tablet after showing Daniel Jones the crucial interception he threw to Devon Witherspoon.