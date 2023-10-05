Brian Urlacher shares emotional tribute to Bears legend Dick Butkus: 'Lost a legend'

How to watch Thursday Night Football Bears-Commanders on Prime Video: time, streaming“Dick Butkus wasn’t just one of the greatest football players to ever play the game, he was a remarkable man,”“He was always there for me when I needed him. Now, these 3 #Bears legends are in heaven, sharing a drink, getting ready to watch the #TNF game from the best seats. Here’s to you, @thedickbutkus.

“A legend of the game & part of what makes the NFL’s oldest rivalry so special,” the Green Bay Packers said on X. “Sending our condolences to the family & friends of Dick Butkus & the entire @ChicagoBears organization.

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest linebackers in league history, and his 27 fumble recoveries stand as a Bears record.The scoreboard displays the image of Hall of Fame Chicago Bears player Dick Butkus during a moment of silence before the start of the first half of an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. headtopics.com

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus dies at age 80Dick Butkus, a fearsome linebacker who terrorized offenses during a Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bears, has died at age 80.

Ranking the 100 best Bears players ever: No. 2, Dick ButkusBefore the Bears’ 100th season, the Tribune's Bears reporters and editors ranked the 100 best players in franchise history. Dick Butkus is No. 2.

