The Panthers were well on their way to their fifth straight loss of the young season, and that play didn't impact the outcome.

“But it’s a passionate game. It’s not right for me to lash out because we make mistakes all the time. I didn’t have a perfect game. Nobody had a perfect game by any means. So yeah, I’ve got to keep my composure.

Yes, there is frustration over an 0-5 start few saw coming during training camp. Burns, who is in the last year of his contract, didn’t see it.why he didn’t hold out while unsuccessfully trying to negotiate a long-term deal: He saw potential for this defense and this team to be great. headtopics.com

“I feel like if I start regretting or start feeling bad for myself, it’ll take away my pride for playing the game,’’ Burns said. “Yeah, I get frustrated. Nobody is perfect. I have bad days out there. Reich understands Burns’ frustration. He meets with him and the rest of the team’s leadership council every Wednesday.

“He’s been here a long time. We’ve not been able to win, and he -- everybody deserves better -- but he deserves better. And I believe that’s why we’re here, and I believe that it can work out where he can see that. headtopics.com

His six turnovers on the season are a big reason for the winless start. His two interceptions Sunday contributed to 14 of the 21 points the Lions scored off turnovers.

