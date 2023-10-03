Brian Austin Green, Sharna don’t ‘warn’ Megan Fox, Vanessa Marcil about co-parenting remarks

Brian Austin Green calls Shannen Doherty ‘incredibly strong’ and ‘a fighter’ amid cancer battleand Sharna Burgess have dived into on their new podcast “Old·ish” — and they don’t mean any harm.has been “difficult from the beginning.” Green and Marcil, 54, met on set of the ’90s show and share son Kassius, 21.

“Those years that he wasn’t able to go see Kassius, Vanessa made no effort to make sure Brian got time with him,”“Instead, she painted him as an absent father who chose not to be around for him. And I’m sure that information was fed to Kass, and I can’t imagine how damaging that was for him.

Despite the remarks, the couple — who are parents of son Zane, 15 months — aren’t out to “shame” any of their exes on the podcast.“Brian spoke to Kash about co-parenting because his name was mentioned. But no, we haven’t necessarily given anyone a heads up because nothing about what we’re doing is to shame them or say bad things about people,”“It is simply sharing our own experiences.

“We just ask people to always go back to the episode to listen to it so they can have context and tone to understand how it was truly meant and delivered. Because nothing is malicious,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum continued. “Nothing is to create shame. It is just about creating an open, safe space for everyone to be seen and heard. headtopics.com

Green also shares kids Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox, 37. Last month, the couple gushed over the actress while appearing on the “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast.

“[Megan’s] very much a part of our life, and we’ll always be connected because of the kids. So we are all family. So there’s no bad feelings there to be like that cannot be in this house,” Burgess said at the time.

