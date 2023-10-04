Brian Austin Green says he suffered ‘stroke-like symptoms’ for years due to his diet

Brian Austin Green does not take anything for granted. The former '90210' actor recently became engaged to 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Sharna Burgess, and the couple welcomed their first child together in June 2022 – a son named Zane Walker Green. While so many big changes were happening for Green, he was also suffering from debilitating health complications.

Brian Austin Green does not take anything for granted. The former '90210' actor recently became engaged to 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Sharna Burgess, and the couple welcomed their first child together in June 2022 – a son named Zane Walker Green. While so many big changes were happening for Green, he was also suffering from debilitating health complications. 'I’d spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke, but I couldn’t speak,' he said on Cheryl Burke's 'Sex, Likes and Spray Tans' podcast. SHARNA BURGESS SAYS BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN PROPOSED TWO MONTHS BEFORE PUBLIC ENGAEMENT: ‘MOMENT FOR OURSELVES’ Green was told he had vertigo and ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease which at one point caused him to lose 20 pounds. He said that doctors could not quite figure out why he was sick for so long. 'Then these neurological things started happening after the vertigo, and that was — it was four and a half years of my life,' Green said. LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS 'I got to the point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man.' The 'Desperate Housewives' star added, 'I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t read. I couldn’t write.' At one point, Green said he could not even read Dr. Seuss books to his own children. 'I had such brain fog that I reintroduced my best friend of like 25 plus years to my sister who he had also known for 25 plus years,' he said. CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Green admitted he saw one of the top neurologists at Cedars-Sinai and had endured almost 200 blood tests, but doctors were still stumped by his condition. When Burke asked if his symptoms had anything to do with a 2014 car collision Green was involved in with ex Megan Fox, he admitted the health problems were all 'dietary.' 'It was all undiagnosed by Western medicine, so I ended up having to finally find a doctor that is much more into, like, Kinesiology and Eastern medicine,' he said. He finally found the right doctor and was told he had 'internal inflammation from gluten and dairy,' with stress as a contributing factor. Green shares three children with his ex-wife Megan Fox: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River Green. He also has a son, Kassius, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Read more:

FoxNews »

Brian Austin Green suffered 'stroke-like symptoms' for 4 yearsBrian Austin Green says he suffered from 'stroke-like symptoms' for four and a half years that left him unable to speak, read, or write: 'I had done over 190 blood tests.'

Brian Austin Green Says Diet Led to “Stroke-Like” Symptoms'90210' star Brian Austin Green says that he experienced 'stroke-like' symptoms for four and a half years despite not having a stroke.

Brian Austin Green Describes Health Battle That Left Him Bedridden and With 'Stroke-Like' SymptomsBrian Austin Green opens up on Cheryl Burke's 'Sex, Lies and Spray Tans' podcast about battling a mysterious illness that left him bedridden. The '90210' alum reveals he suffered from brain fog, vertigo and other 'stroke-like' symptoms for four and a half years. Brian confirms he's now free of symptoms, telling ET that part of his motivation for appearing on 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' was as a way to discover if he had 'lost' anything following his health battle.\r



Brian Austin Green Reveals Shocking Cause Behind 'Stroke-Like' IllnessThe actor opened up about his medical condition that left him bedridden for months.

Brian Austin Green Details 4-Year Recovery From 'Stroke-Like Symptoms'Brian Austin Green recalled temporarily losing his ability to speak and read after experiencing 'stroke-like symptoms'

Brian Austin Green Reflects on Son Kassius Coming Out as GayIn a new interview, Brian Austin Green opens up about learning to raise his eldest son, Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, who is openly gay