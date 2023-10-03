Brian Austin Green opens up about raising gay son: ‘It doesn’t affect me at all’

Brian Austin Green calls Shannen Doherty ‘incredibly strong’ and ‘a fighter’ amid cancer battleSoleil Moon Frye reveals how shocking Hulu doc ‘Kid 90’ got so personalBrian Austin Green opened up recently about how his openly gay son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green changed his way of thinking.

“I would get into these conservations with Kash where it was like I really wanted to understand the things that seemed so different to me at first,” said Green, 50, while on the podcast. “And then you realize, ‘Oh, this isn’t different at all.’ It’s just your choice of partner. It doesn’t affect me at all.

“And that’s the thing I’m always trying to beat into people now — it does not affect you,” continued the “Dancing With the Stars” alum.

Bass, 44, praised the father-of-five for being so “open-minded” and accepting of his 21-year-old son. “He was so lucky to be able to be in your family because so many kids out there don’t get that,” said the former *NSYNC member, who is also gay. “And even if their parents accept them, there’s a lot of times when the kid still knows that they still disagree with it. headtopics.com

According to Green, the experience has been”fascinating” due to the fact it was “unknown” territory for him.The “90210” star, who made an appearance on Lance Bass’ podcast “Frosted Tips,” claimed that he would often chat with his son in an attempt to “understand the things that seemed so different to me” before realizing he was overthinking.

Green shares Kash with ex Vanessa Marcil, 54. He also shares kids Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7, with ex-wife Megan Fox, 37.“I’d spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke but I couldn’t speak,” the “Desperate Housewives” alum said.

