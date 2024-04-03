Brewers' Trevor Megill placed on IL after suffering concussion in store

The Milwaukee Brewers placed relief pitcher Trevor Megill on the injured list due to a concussion he suffered after fainting and hitting his head in a store. Megill had food poisoning during the team's season-opening series in New York against the Mets.

His brother, Tylor, who is a starting pitcher for the Mets, is also on the injured list with a shoulder injury.

