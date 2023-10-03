Brewers and Diamondbacks meet to begin the NL Wild Card Series

Milwaukee has a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which leads the NL.Arizona has a 41-40 record in road games and an 84-78 record overall. The Diamondbacks rank 10th in the NL with 166 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Milwaukee has a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which leads the NL.

Arizona has a 41-40 record in road games and an 84-78 record overall. The Diamondbacks rank 10th in the NL with 166 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Tuesday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 34 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Brewers. Carlos Santana is 13-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Corbin Carroll has 30 doubles, 10 triples and 25 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Brewers: J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (finger), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Thyago Vieira: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Diamondbacks: Scott McGough: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)