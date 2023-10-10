Brett Favre testimony in welfare case postponed until December

Days after local and national news outlets reported that Mississippi Department of Human Services had scheduled the time and place for Favre to give sworn testimony in the case, both parties agreed to push the date from Oct. 26 to Dec. 11.

Wolfe has received national recognition for her years-long coverage of Mississippi’s welfare program, in which she exposed new details about how officials funneled tens of millions of federal public assistance funds away from needy families and instead to their friends, families and the pet projects of famous athletes.

Read more:

MSTODAYnews »

Brett Favre's deposition in Mississippi's welfare scandal is rescheduled for DecemberThe deposition hearing in the civil lawsuit against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in connection with Mississippi’s welfare scandal has been pushed back at the request of the athlete’s attorneys. A court document filed Friday shows the hearing has been rescheduled from Oct. 26 to Dec. 11 based on a request by Favre’s lawyers. Favre is set to answer questions under oath about the misspending of $77 million of federal welfare money in Mississippi, where public funds intended to help some of t

Brett Favre's deposition in Mississippi's welfare scandal is rescheduled for DecemberThe deposition hearing in the civil lawsuit against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in connection with Mississippi’s welfare scandal has been pushed back at the request of the athlete’s attorneys

Brett Favre's deposition in Mississippi's welfare scandal is rescheduled for DecemberThe deposition hearing in the civil lawsuit against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in connection with Mississippi’s welfare scandal has been pushed back at the request of the athlete’s attorneys

Brett Favre's deposition in Mississippi's welfare scandal is rescheduled for DecemberThe deposition hearing in the civil lawsuit against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in connection with Mississippi’s welfare scandal has been pushed back at the request of the athlete’s attorneys.

Today in Sports - Brett Favre becomes the 1st NFL player to throw 500 TD passes and for 70,000 yardsToday in Sports, October 11 - Brett Favre becomes the 1st NFL player to throw 500 TD passes and for 70,000 yards

Noted cave diver Brett Hemphill found dead after Texas expeditionBrett Hemphill, a record-setting cave diver based in Florida, died in Texas while exploring one of the deepest underwater cave systems in the U.S., authorities said. He was 56.