Brett Favre Testifies Before Congress on Welfare Misspending Scandal

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee at the Longworth House Office Building on September 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. Favre testified on reforming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the misuse of welfare funds. Favre shared the news as he made opening statements before the House Ways and Means Committee during a congressional hearing in Washington, D.C.

During the hearing, Favre talked about the Prevacus, which made a concussion drug that received $2 million of TANF funds. According to"Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," Favre said at the hearing. "And I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, this is also a cause dear to my heart.

In 2022, Favre asked to be be removed from a lawsuit by the state of Mississippi that seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money.

