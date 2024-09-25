Brett Favre Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis While Testifying Before Congress

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease while testifying before Congress on Tuesday about the vulnerability of welfare programs.

RELATED STORY | Brett Favre will testify under oath in Mississippi welfare misuse caseInstead of going to needy families, about $5 million helped fund a volleyball arena that Favre supported at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, said Mississippi Auditor Shad White, whose office investigated the scandal. Favre's daughter played volleyball at the school. Another $1.7 million went to the development of a concussion treatment drug, a project Favre supported.

