Brett Favre Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis During Congressional Hearing

Brett Favre announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.The Hall of Famer delivered the news at his congressional hearing on federal welfare reform."Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," the 54-year-old said.

You get tackled, and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears, but you're able to play — that's a concussion," he explained.Favre was at the hearing due to being linked to the Mississippi welfare scandal back in 2020 - Favre has not been criminally charged, but the state of Mississippi is suing 38 people or companies in an attempt to recoup $24 million of $77 million in federal welfare money.

