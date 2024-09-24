Brett Favre Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease While Testifying About TANF Scandal

John Parkinson and Mark OsborneNFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre told lawmakers he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease as he testified Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Committee investigating-- a scandal that has tainted the Green Bay Packers legend after his retirement.

Favre, wearing a sportscoat, untucked dress shirt and blue jeans, told the committee he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. At least $77 million in TANF funds, supposed to be given to poor families, were instead given to rich people, according to a Mississippi state audit,"I believe that I got swept up in a civil lawsuit at the instigation of a state auditor shading an ambitious public official who decided he was determined to tarnish my reputation to try to advance his own political career," Favre said.

Smith explained that Favre's testimony "can help shed additional light on the need to pursue reforms to states' ability to spend TANF." Text messages made public in legal filings show Favre pushed state officials for funding for the volleyball facility during the time his daughter was on the team. The university's athletic foundation received $5 million in TANF funds. Favre donated $1.4 million of his own money to construct the facility, ESPN reported.

"Importantly, I have learned that nobody was or is watching how TANF funds are spent," Favre said. "I urge Congress put down guardrails in place to ensure that what happened in Mississippi doesn't happen again."

