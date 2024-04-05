Breitbart Editor: Trump's Trade Philosophy Was About Reciprocity

Breitbart economics editor John Carney said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that former President Donald Trump ’s trade philosophy was about “reciprocity.” Carney discussed the effectiveness of tariffs as a negotiating tool against China , citing their unfair practices such as intellectual property theft and technology transfers .

He argued that contrary to popular belief, tariffs did not cause economic decline or inflation.

