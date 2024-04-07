Breezy Conditions with a Mix of Sun and Clouds Expected Today

The News 12 Storm Watch Team says to expect breezy conditions with a mix of sun and clouds today. TODAY: Temperatures in the low 50s today with a mix of sunshine and clouds. It's a breezy day. Winds from the north 10-15 mph with gusts around 20 mph at times.MONDAY: Temperatures almost break into the 60s. We have a mostly sunny day but could see some clouds in the afternoon during eclipse time. You should be able to still see the eclipse, but there could be some clouds here and there. Low of 44.

TUESDAY: Glorious almost 70 degree weather for parts of the Island. Islip, temperatures in the mid to higher 60s with sunshine and clouds. Enjoy the dry weather through Tuesday, because rain returns mid week. Lows in the mid 40s. WEDNESDAY: Rain starts early and continues throughout the day. Highs in the low 50s and lows are in the mid 40s.FRIDAY: Still rainy. High sin the low 60s, lows in the mid 40s. WEEKEND: Looks dry for now. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the high 50s and lows in the low 40s

