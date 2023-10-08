Breece Hall's ACL recovery has full-circle moment in Jets win: 'New and improved'

DENVER — Breece Hall couldn’t help but notice the training table inside the visiting locker room where his wrecked knee had been examined a year ago after he tore his left ACL, and was able to joke about it Sunday.

Hall had no pitch count at last and so he pleaded for the counter play that went for the untouched 72-yard touchdown run through a huge hole on the right side of the line that gave the Jets,“People been trying to say I’m not fast no more,” Hall said. “I’m like, ‘I just need some space.

How’s 21.5 mph on Next Gen Stats? Hall was asked how he could block out the cruel memory of that training table.Hall takes so much pressure off Zach Wilson, who made three errors — throwing underneath to C.J. headtopics.com

Because this became the place where he remembered what it is like to feel like Breece The Beast again.His grueling rehab has not gone unnoticed by his teammates.

Read more:

nypost »

Fantasy football: It's time to bank on Jets running back Breece HallConfession: We’re fantasy romantics. We love when the stars align, when we lock eyes with the love of our season (or week) from across the roster. We sometimes believe in fate and destiny and all t…

Breece Hall runs wild, Jets' defense comes up big in win over BroncosThe running back went for 177 yards and a TD, while the defense drove Denver crazy in second half of 31-21 win.

Heroes, zeros from Jets’ win over Broncos: Breece Hall ignites the offenseHero, zeros and full blitz from the Jets’ 31-21 win over the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Unleashed Breece Hall made sure Nathaniel Hackett got his Broncos revengePayback for Hackett. Compliments of Breece Hall.

Week 5 NFL player props, picks, best bets: Breece Hall, De’Von AchaneIt’s Week 5 of the NFL season, and we are targeting plenty of player props and have quite a few best bets to discuss.

Jets rally past Broncos 31-21 with long TD from Breece Hall and scoop-and-score from Bryce HallThe New York Jets snapped a three-game skid by rallying past the Denver Broncos 31-21 in Nathaniel Hackett's return to Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos imploded with many of the same problems that coach Sean Payton criticized Hackett for overseeing last year in Denver. Now the Jets' offensive coordinator, Hackett's new team erased a 13-8 halftime deficit by scoring a touchdown and three field goals to start the second half. They held on for the win when linebacker Quincy Williams strip-sa