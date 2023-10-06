Breast cancer awareness fundraiser for Let’s Save Ma planned for Oct. 10

Let’s Save Ma board member Jaclyn Fulop, left, with Dr. Deval Gadhvi, founder of the nonprofit Let’s Save Ma, during “A Taste of India” event in May 2023.A Hudson County physical therapy group is hosting an event Tuesday to raise funds for Let’s Save Ma, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness.

The Exchange Physical Therapy Group (EPTG) event, organized by EPTG owners Jaclyn Fulop and Drew Nussbaum, will be held at Pilsener Haus & Biergarten (1422 Grand Street, Hoboken) at 7:30 p.m. CarePoint Health System is helping to sponsor the event.

