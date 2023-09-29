Breanna Stewart leads Liberty in pivotal Game 3 win over Sun

The Liberty is one game away from securing a spot in the WNBA Finals. It wasn’t quite like their 44-point first quarter from July, which at time set the WNBA record. The Sun still trimmed their 22-point lead to nine before the third quarter ended.

But the Liberty’s lead after 10 minutes was enough to ensure a chance at securing a spot in the finals Sunday, taking a pivotal Game 3, 92-81, and a 2-1 series lead from Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday.

By the time Breanna Stewart blocked a shot, tore up the court in transition and finished an and-one with 20 seconds remaining in the opening frame, the Liberty led by 21. Breanna Stewart shoots the ball during game three of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs semifinals against the Connecticut Sun.They shot 65.2 percent from the field to start the game.Still, they needed to withstand Connecticut’s comeback in the second half, but Breanna Stewart topped 20 points for the first time this series (25 points), Betnijah Laney scored 20 for the second consecutive game and Jonquel Jones added a double-double.

