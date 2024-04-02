Breakthrough Discovery in Cancer Research Reveals New Drug Development Avenues

Scientists have made a breakthrough discovery in our understanding of how cancer cells evade our immune systems. The findings, published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, open new avenues for drug development in cancer research to better support our immune systems in killing cancer cells. Cancer cells have three main ways of interacting with our immune systems: They can hide, fight back or erect a physical barrier.

It is this third tactic that the team at University of Texas Southwestern has been investigating. It has long been established that tumors are slightly more acidic than healthy body tissue. This is largely due to their production of lactic acid, a waste byproduct of the cells' metabolism. However, this acidity is not uniform across cancer cells. In their latest study, Jinming Gao and his colleagues at UT Southwestern used nanoscale probes to measure how pH varies across tumor cells

