Breaking: US private sector employment rises 89,000 in September vs. 153,000 expected

Private sector employment in the US rose 89,000 in September, the data published by Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed on Wednesday.Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.EUR/USD gained traction and rose above 1.0500 following a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. Ahead of the ADP private sector employment and the ISM Services PMI data from the US, the US Dollar stays on the back foot and helps the pair stay in positive territory. headtopics.com