Breaking Up With Your Smartphone

Now—this moment—is the time to break free. So, what are your habit triggers? Then pay attention to the behaviors you do with your phone that are mindless and have that distinctive “rabbit hole-descent” feel to them.

Then last, begin to wonder, what rewards do these offer? What discomfort are they pushing off? What pleasures do they bring? Get honest and get exhaustive!Begin Weakening the Phone Habit

. Bring even more curiosity to bear on what your screen habits are giving you. Notice the loops in action without trying to force any changes just yet. Many people fail in their efforts to alter entrenched habits because they jump too quickly toward new, “healthy” habits without doing the work to “weaken” the “reward value” of the bad habits themselves.

You can accomplish this by going more deeply into noticing what the “give” is for your phone habits. What are the benefits doom-scrolling brings? How are youwhile you’re doing it? Be a “momentologist” and observe every nook and cranny of what it looks, sounds, and feels like to use your phone in a not-calling-your-mom or truly-conducting-important-business kind of way.

Read more:

PsychToday »

Google's Pixel Was the Only Smartphone to Grow Last QuarterThe Google Pixel was the only smartphone to see any growth year-over-year last quarter.

Teens Get Hundreds of Smartphone Notifications Daily: StudySome kids pick up their smartphones only a couple of times a day, and others check their notifications up to 498 times in 24 hours. Daily usage ranges from a few minutes to 16 hours, according to new research based on Android phone data tracked with permission.

Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in FloridaThe Mega Millions jackpot winner waited less than two months to claim the record-breaking prize.

Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in FloridaThe Mega Millions jackpot winner waited less than two months to claim the record-breaking prize.

Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in FloridaThe Mega Millions jackpot winner waited less than two months to claim the record-breaking prize.