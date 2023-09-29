Breaking Up With Your Smartphone

Now—this moment—is the time to break free. So, what are your habit triggers? Then pay attention to the behaviors you do with your phone that are mindless and have that distinctive “rabbit hole-descent” feel to them.
Then last, begin to wonder, what rewards do these offer? What discomfort are they pushing off? What pleasures do they bring? Get honest and get exhaustive!Begin Weakening the Phone Habit
. Bring even more curiosity to bear on what your screen habits are giving you. Notice the loops in action without trying to force any changes just yet. Many people fail in their efforts to alter entrenched habits because they jump too quickly toward new, “healthy” habits without doing the work to “weaken” the “reward value” of the bad habits themselves.
You can accomplish this by going more deeply into noticing what the “give” is for your phone habits. What are the benefits doom-scrolling brings? How are youwhile you’re doing it? Be a “momentologist” and observe every nook and cranny of what it looks, sounds, and feels like to use your phone in a not-calling-your-mom or truly-conducting-important-business kind of way.