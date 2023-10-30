Breaking down Duke recruit Cooper Flagg's game

Now comes the fun part -- envisioning what Flagg, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, can bring to Duke, where he needs to improve and assessing what his professional future holds via conversations with NBA scouts. Flagg will enter Duke as the Blue Devils most anticipated recruit sincein 2018. A native of Newport, Maine, Flagg won a state championship as a freshman at Nokomis High School, scoring 22 points and grabbing 16 rebounds in the state final. His star power just grew from there.

Flagg, 16, has dominated games since that point. He has elite versatility, scores both inside and outside the arc and knows to facilitate when defensive attention is on him -- breaking and attacking pressure has become common practice. Flagg finishes transition opportunities, competes on defense and is a standout shot blocker.Flagg solidified his standing with a sensational summer on the showcase circuit, producing monster triple-doubles and impacting both ends of the floor.

Recently his team won the championship of the Geico Top Flight Invite, and he led the Border League, a different preseason tournament, in offensive efficiency, shooting 76% from the field per Synergy Sports. Flagg is the rare five-star talent who plays the game with a single mindset -- to win. headtopics.com

As a facilitator, the ball becomes less sticky in his hands and with his teams. He is a ball mover and assist maker and is outstanding at seeing a play develop and finding the open man. Flagg is a willing passer who demonstrates accuracy and touch -- if his teammate is far away, he understands his pass needs more velocity, and if he is in tight quarters, he'll use a quick touch pass.

Flagg, who runs with speed and effort taking long strides, looks the part, athletically. His vertical bounce is explosive, and he improved his body balance. Flagg has innate instincts on both ends that are almost impeccable. headtopics.com

It came down to Duke and UConn for Flagg but after his October trip to Durham, the Blue Devils landed the highly sought after recruit. Andy Bedard, the head coach for Flagg's Maine United squad, played at both Boston College and the University of Maine and has coached Flagged since elementary school.

