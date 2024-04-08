Brazilian Supreme Court Adds Elon Musk to Investigation Over Fake News

A crusading Brazil ian Supreme Court justice is adding Elon Musk to an investigation over the dissemination of fake news and investigating him separately for alleged obstruction.

In his decision, Justice Alexandre de Moraes noted that Musk on Saturday began waging a public “disinformation campaign” regarding the top court's actions, and that Musk continued the following day — most notably with comments that his social media company X would cease to comply with the court's orders to block certain accounts. “The flagrant conduct of obstruction of Brazilian justice, incitement of crime, the public threat of disobedience of court orders and future lack of cooperation from the platform are facts that disrespect the sovereignty of Brazil,” de Moraes wrote

Brazil Supreme Court Elon Musk Investigation Fake News Obstruction

