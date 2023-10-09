Brazilian securities regulator plans sandbox for tokenization in 2024

Daniel Maeda with Brazil's CVM said during Rio Innovation Week the regulator plans to explore a regulatory sandbox for use cases of tokenization potentially starting in 2024.

The Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) of Brazil is planning to start a second regulatory sandbox program in 2024.the regulator will be exploring a regulatory sandbox for use cases of tokenization potentially starting in 2024. According to Maeda, the regulator’s efforts to launch the second sandbox followed positive experiences tokenizing roughly $36 million in assets.

“We do not define specific cases, because we want to let innovation reach the CVM, without prior limitations,” Maeda said to Cointelegraph Brazil. “But some areas for the application of tokenization certainly catch our attention, such as agribusiness and . headtopics.com

The superintendent added that the CVM planned to wait for changes to be implemented related to Brazil’s crypto market including those for the, the Drex. According to Maeda, both the securities regulator and central bank should consider developments in the digital asset space as well as how other countries have handled regulation.

“I have a lot of respect for the [United States SEC}, and I don’t think it’s up to me to point out their stance as right or wrong,” said Maeda. “What I can say is that we, at CVM, saw many benefits in this market to leverage processes. headtopics.com

Cointelegraph »

