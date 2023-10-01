Brazil's President Lula back at official residence to recover from hip replacement surgery

Soldiers from the presidential guard take part in the ceremony to unveil the Brazilian flag in front of the official residence of the Alvorada Palace, where Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is recovering from surgery after being...

He has returned to the official presidential residence and will work there during the coming weeks, Lula said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter. He previously said that he had suffered hip pains since August of last year.“Thank you for all the prayers and the caring messages. I’m recovering to work even more for Brazil,” Lula wrote on X, adding — as a joke, presumably — that he intends to run a marathon.

A medical bulletin from Lula’s doctors earlier Sunday said that he had ascended and descended stairs with assistance. Recovery for hip replacement surgery varies from patient to patient, but most can resume light, day-to-day activities within three to six weeks, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. Many patients initially use a cane, crutches or a walker until balance and strength improve to avoid falls that could jeopardize the surgery’s success, the orthopedic organization said.

Soldiers from the presidential guard take part in the ceremony to unveil the Brazilian flag in front of the official residence of the Alvorada Palace, where Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is recovering from surgery after being discharged from hospital, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)Lula, 77, underwent the operation Friday. Doctors also performed minor eyelid surgery.

A medical bulletin from Lula’s doctors earlier Sunday said that he had ascended and descended stairs with assistance.

Recovery for hip replacement surgery varies from patient to patient, but most can resume light, day-to-day activities within three to six weeks, according to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. Many patients initially use a cane, crutches or a walker until balance and strength improve to avoid falls that could jeopardize the surgery's success, the orthopedic organization said.

