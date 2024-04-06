Brazil's Krenak Indigenous Group Receives Apology and Recognition

It was a monumental week for Brazil 's Krenak Indigenous group after decades of being overlooked at best, and at worst, subjugated and tortured. On Tuesday, the Krenak people received a formal apology for human rights abuses they suffered during the military dictatorship (1964-1985) — a first in Brazil .

Then on Friday one of its leaders, renowned writer and environmentalist Ailton Krenak, became the first Indigenous person to earn a seat at the Brazilian Academy of Letters, the country's most exclusive literature body

