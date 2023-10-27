Brazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in January

© Reuters. People walk in front the Central Bank headquarters building in Brasilia, Brazil March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File photo
(Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Friday it would hold auctions starting on Monday to roll over $15.5 billion in traditional currency swaps maturing on Jan. 2. The central bank said in a statement that daily traditional swap auctions would be held as long as necessary for the expiring stock to be fully renewed.
The central bank usually seeks to provide currency hedging and maintain liquidity conditions to the market with its rolling policy.We encourage you to use comments to engage with other users, share your perspective and ask questions of authors and each other. However, in order to maintain the high level of discourse we’ve all come to value and expect, please keep the following criteria in mind: Include punctuation and upper and lower cases. headtopics.com
{username} Just Now Share Follow this postUnfollow this post Save Saved. See Saved Items . This comment has already been saved in your Saved Items Author's response{commentContent} Reply 00 Report {username} Just NowAuthor's response Share Follow this postUnfollow this post Save Saved. See Saved Items .