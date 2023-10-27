Brazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in January

© Reuters. People walk in front the Central Bank headquarters building in Brasilia, Brazil March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File photo

(Reuters) - Brazil's central bank said on Friday it would hold auctions starting on Monday to roll over $15.5 billion in traditional currency swaps maturing on Jan. 2. The central bank said in a statement that daily traditional swap auctions would be held as long as necessary for the expiring stock to be fully renewed.

The central bank usually seeks to provide currency hedging and maintain liquidity conditions to the market with its rolling policy.

